Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

ENOCH, Utah (AP) - A murder-suicide that left eight members of one family including five children dead in a small Utah town is the latest in what has become an all-too-common occurrence in troubled households across the United States.

Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but perhaps most shocking is how common they are.

There was a family mass killing nearly once every 3.5 weeks on average in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022. Experts say the killings are happening in rural and urban communities of wealth and in poverty, across race and class.

