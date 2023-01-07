Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but perhaps most shocking is how common they are.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOCH, Utah (AP) - A murder-suicide that left eight members of one family including five children dead in a small Utah town is the latest in what has become an all-too-common occurrence in troubled households across the United States.

Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but perhaps most shocking is how common they are.

There was a family mass killing nearly once every 3.5 weeks on average in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022. Experts say the killings are happening in rural and urban communities of wealth and in poverty, across race and class.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Crash on Hwy 52 and 19th Street NW
Two vehicles collide in southbound lanes on Hwy 52 at 19th St. NW
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester police asking residents to check property for missing man

Latest News

Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse
French Ambassador in Rochester, Darian Leddy
Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access
Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access