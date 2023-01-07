Patchy dense morning fog; Sunny skies and seasonal this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Freeborn and Steele counties this morning through 12:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Today, high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, very similar to yesterday’s high temperatures. Skies across the region will be mainly sunny and winds will be light from the north between five and eight miles per hour.

Here’s a look at forecasted wind chill temperatures across the region for today.

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens across the region. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour. Areas of patchy dense fog are possible again tonight.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be a bit warmer across the region, in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be sunny tomorrow and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour. Some areas of patchy dense fog are possible again, early tomorrow morning, however, the majority of the day will be sunny.

Temperatures through the week will be relatively mild, in the 20s and 30s. Lots of sunshine is also expected throughout the week. There is a chance for some isolated snow showers across the region on Thursday, but other than that, the week is looking pretty dry and pleasant.

