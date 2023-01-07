Patchy dense morning fog; Sunny skies and seasonal this weekend

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Freeborn and Steele counties this morning through 12:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(KTTC)

Today, high temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, very similar to yesterday’s high temperatures. Skies across the region will be mainly sunny and winds will be light from the north between five and eight miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Here’s a look at forecasted wind chill temperatures across the region for today.

Hourly Wind Chill Forecast
Hourly Wind Chill Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens across the region. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour. Areas of patchy dense fog are possible again tonight.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be a bit warmer across the region, in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be sunny tomorrow and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour. Some areas of patchy dense fog are possible again, early tomorrow morning, however, the majority of the day will be sunny.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures through the week will be relatively mild, in the 20s and 30s. Lots of sunshine is also expected throughout the week. There is a chance for some isolated snow showers across the region on Thursday, but other than that, the week is looking pretty dry and pleasant.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Crash on Hwy 52 and 19th Street NW
Two vehicles collide in southbound lanes on Hwy 52 at 19th St. NW
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester police asking residents to check property for missing man

Latest News

Chilly temperatures
KTTC WX - Nice weekend ahead
Weekend's forecast
Sunny skies this weekend; Snow chances return next week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunshine returns and will linger for the next few days
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather