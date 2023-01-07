High Inflation Effects Toys for Tots Mission

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With inflation still running high many non-profits are feeling the pinch when it comes to generous giving.

Toys for Tots in southeast Minnesota saw a significant drop in financial donations as well as gifted toys. Due to the drop, the organization spent a record breaking $148,000 out of their own pocket. Last year they spent $90,000.

While they are in a financial deficit right now, the good news is they were able to help over 7,000 children with over 27,000 toys collected. Again, those numbers are also down.

“Inflation did play a major role in this year’s campaign. I think a lot people did what they could to give and they did a great job and we met the need, but it’s going to be a rough 2023 to start things off. We do take monetary donations all year long,” said Toys for Tots Volunteer Mark Clark.

The organization this year has a four percent operating budget which means ninety six percent of all donations stay here locally in southeast Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.