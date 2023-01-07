Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize.

The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same: 1 in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $486 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Crash on Hwy 52 and 19th Street NW
Two vehicles collide in southbound lanes on Hwy 52 at 19th St. NW
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester police asking residents to check property for missing man

Latest News

Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings
Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse
French Ambassador in Rochester, Darian Leddy
Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access
Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access