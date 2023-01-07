‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a child has died after being attacked by a dog.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday night while she was playing outside of a relative’s home.

Authorities said a relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack.

The girl was able to be taken to the hospital by died from the injuries sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

According to arrest documents, no fence or other barrier was keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the child killed but said its homicide team is continuing to investigate the incident with the dog in custody.

