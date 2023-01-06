A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Beautiful Soul Boutique is a unique shop in Rochester. Owners say it’s a healing center offering crystals, smudge and spiritual mentoring/readings.

It’s located in the northwest part of town.

One of the most popular features of A Beautiful Soul is run by manager and gem expert, Trisha Busch. It offers 150 varieties of tumbled stones as well as other rough and polished varieties.

Our Ashley Walker made a stop at A Beautiful Soul and shared more about her experience on Midwest Access.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.