U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Bank Stadium announced Friday morning that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing for one night only at the US Bank Stadium in 2023.

The concert will be Friday, November 10, 2023.

This is the first time the two artists will be preforming together in Minnesota.

Stevie Nicks shared the following post on Twitter:

Minneapolis! We can’t wait to see you on Nov. 10 at @usbankstadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, @ 10am local time. @billyjoel ✨ https://t.co/KMYhprnjFk

~

Citi pre-sale: Mon, 1/9

Venue pre-sale: Tue, 1/10

Live Nation pre-sale: Thur, 1/12 pic.twitter.com/sbSb9mU0Uu — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) January 6, 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday, January, 13, 2023.

The stadium had been teasing the announcement as “one of the year’s biggest concerts.”

Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and Hall of Famer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others were there for the announcement at 10 a.m.

