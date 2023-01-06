Sunshine returns and will linger for the next few days

Temps will be seasonably cold throughout the weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re moving toward the weekend today on a cold, but quiet note as high pressure works its way in from the northwest. Stratus clouds and patchy fog will slowly lift in the morning and then bright, tranquil sunshine will become the rule for the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to around 20 degrees with just a hint of a northwest breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off today with abundant sunshine helping to warm temps to the upper teens and low 20s.(KTTC)
Expect decreasing clouds today with temps near 20 degrees in the afternoon.(KTTC)

We’ll have clear skies this evening as the full “Wolf Moon” rises in the east before areas of fog once again begin to develop again. Expect partly cloudy skies later in the night with some fog and overnight low temperatures will be barely above zero. After the fog lifts early Saturday, we’ll have abundant sunshine for the rest of the day and high temperatures will be in the low 20s with a light north breeze.

The full "wolf Moon" will be visible this evening.(KTTC)

The blissfully peaceful weather will continue on Sunday as high pressure continues to keep our skies sunny and tranquil. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-20s and light southwest winds. Slightly warmer air will build in on Monday, working with sunshine to warm temperatures to the low 30s. Tuesday will be bright, but seasonably chilly with high temperatures in the mid-20s.

Sunshine and seasonable temps will be the rule for the weekend.(KTTC)
We'll have sunshine in the area for the next several days. Light snow will be possible late next week.(KTTC)

A storm system will move into the region next week, bringing a slight chance of light snow late Wedensday with a better chance of light snow next Thursday. Sunny weather will return with seasonable temperatures in the mid and upper 20s for the end of the week and the following weekend.

Temps will be seasonably chilly for the next week or more.(KTTC)

