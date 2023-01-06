Sunny skies this weekend; Snow chances return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an active start to the new year, quiet weather conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Tonight’s forecast:

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower single digits with partly cloudy skies. Some isolated areas could drop below 0° if skies stay clear long enough tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible overnight into early Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Weekend's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be around seasonal averages. Highs Saturday will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. Sunday, high temperatures will warm into the middle 20s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.

Precip Chances:

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

Snow chances will be pretty limited next week. We’re tracking a potential weather-maker for late Wednesday and Thursday.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

Not only has it been an active start to the calendar year, but it’s also been an active winter season. Our seasonal snowfall has now reached 27.9″ which is good for 55% of our seasonal snowfall.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

