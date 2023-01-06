Sunny skies this weekend; Snow chances return next week

Snow chances appear limited at this time
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an active start to the new year, quiet weather conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Tonight’s forecast:

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower single digits with partly cloudy skies. Some isolated areas could drop below 0° if skies stay clear long enough tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible overnight into early Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Weekend's forecast
Weekend's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be around seasonal averages. Highs Saturday will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. Sunday, high temperatures will warm into the middle 20s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.

Precip Chances:

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Snow chances will be pretty limited next week. We’re tracking a potential weather-maker for late Wednesday and Thursday.

Snowfall stats
Snowfall stats(KTTC)

Not only has it been an active start to the calendar year, but it’s also been an active winter season. Our seasonal snowfall has now reached 27.9″ which is good for 55% of our seasonal snowfall.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester police asking residents to check property for missing man
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Police lights
One taken to hospital after Heroin overdose

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunshine returns and will linger for the next few days
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Snowfall
KTTC WX at 4 - Quiet weather ahead
Snowfall amounts this season
We get a break from the snow this weekend