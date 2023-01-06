Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Babylon, Emily the Criminal

Babylon
Babylon(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Julian Mitchell is a sports fanatic, but he also has a strong love for movies. We are fortunate to have him join us weekly on Midwest Access.

This Friday he reviewed Babylon and Emily the Criminal.

Both movies are out. Babylon can be seen in theaters. Emily the Criminal is on Netflix.

Julian also shared the most anticipated movies of 2023.

To hear what he thought of the films, check out the video attached with this story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester police asking SW residents to check property for missing man
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Police lights
One taken to hospital after Heroin overdose

Latest News

Chapter Aesthetic Studio
Keeping skin moisturized this winter with Chapter Aesthetic Studio
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
Rochester
Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert