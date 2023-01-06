Keeping skin moisturized this winter with Chapter Aesthetic Studio

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Managing Clinical Director of Chapter Aesthetic Studio in Rochester, Kami Misra, joined Midwest Access on Friday.

Misra shared some tips when dealing with dry skin in the winter months.

A heavier and repairing moisturizer is key for extremely dry, irritated skin.

It can be used as a daily repair cream or post-procedure for faster healing.

You can use a lip therapy treatment that protects lips with broad-spectrum UVA/ UVB SPF 30

Just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean you can’t get a sunburn.

You can schedule services that use AHA and BHA solutions for deep cleaning and hyaluronic acid for instant hydration.

Exfoliation and hydration are key for keeping your skin glowing this winter.

Consider getting laser or skincare rejuvenation treatments during the winter, as they make skin more sensitive to sun exposure. If you have skin textural issues/visible pores, dullness or may have fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin, she recommends a new and exclusive skin rejuvenation treatment called the Chapter Trilogy. The Chapter Trilogy consists of Skinwave, Virtue RF microneedling and CoolPeel, which work in tandem to revitalize skin. Many people think that Botox and filler are the solution to their skin concerns. However, the true results occur by building a strong skin foundation that increases longevity and improves the results of future aesthetic treatments.



