Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer second to cigarettes.(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.

The Iowa Cancer Consortium is urging Iowans to test their home for radon this month, which was declared Radon Action Month by Governor Kim Reynolds.

“More than 70% of Iowa homes measure at or above 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L), the radon level at which EPA recommends homes be fixed,” the Iowa Cancer Consortium said in a press release. “In fact, the average radon level in Iowa homes is 8.5 pCi/L. Compare that with an overall United States average of 1.3 pCi/L.”

The Iowa Cancer Consortium recommends low-cost, short-term test kits, which can be found at local hardware stores and online from the American Lung Association (https://lung.org/radon), or by calling the Iowa Radon Hotline at 1-800-383-5992.

Certified Radon Mitigation Specialists should be contacted if a home’s levels are at or above 4 pCi/L.

Find more information here:

