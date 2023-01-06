House speaker vote continues to fail

Speaker vote continues to fail
Speaker vote continues to fail(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to win the house speakership role for an 11th vote Thursday. RCTC history professor Chad Israelson says the drama on the house floor is likely a political power move.

“This is a great way to make a name for yourself,” Israelson said. “Putting someone’s feet to the fire in politics, that gives you personal power.”

The cohort of Republicans blocking McCarthy’s bid, Israelson says may have political consequences coming their way.

“It’s a tricky game,” said Israelson. “McCarthy or someone else may want to play the revenge game. That could mean getting held off committees you want.”

As of now, Israelson says the house shows no signs of coming together as of yet. Representative Matt Gaetz for the fifth vote on Thursday, even nominated former president Trump for the position.

“I would like to know what the basis is to allow somebody to occupy the speaker’s office who comes in second place 10 straight times,” said Gaetz. “Is there like some basis in law or rule or precedent for that? And so I nominate President trump because we must make our country great again.”

Despite the division in the party, Israelson says the likely outcome still is compromise.

“It’s a matter of, ‘what am I going to get out of this?’” Israelson said. “People looking at the situation and saying this offer looks better or that offer looks better. I don’t see any real reason why this wouldn’t carry on for a few more days.”

The fourth day of voting begins Friday.

