Goonie’s Comedy Club headliner Chris Maddock joins Midwest Access

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Chris Maddock is headlining at Goonie’s Comedy Club January 6 and January 7.

Tickets are still available, and you can get them here.

Maddock is from Stillwater, and is popular in the Twin Cities comedy scene.

Goonie’s new location is on South Broadway next to the Crooked Pint at 1625 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN 55904.

