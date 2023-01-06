Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old they say may be traveling with two people driving a vehicle with a Missouri license plate.

In a press release, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three-year-old Fallon Wells. Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022.

She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, according to officials.

They may be driving a silver 1997 Oldsmobile, with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions for the people involved:

Fallon Wells

Age: 3

Height: 36 inches

Weight: 30 pounds

Eye: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Michelle Grady

Age: 54

Height: 5′10″

Weight: 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Monty Parkhurst

Age: 58

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 175 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown/Gray

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641.464.3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.

Law enforcement officials are looking for missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells. They say she may be with 54-year-old Michelle Grady (left) and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst (right). (Ringgold County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.