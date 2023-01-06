Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Iowa 3-year-old

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old they say may be traveling with two people driving a vehicle with a Missouri license plate.

In a press release, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three-year-old Fallon Wells. Wells was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022.

She was last known to have been with 54-year-old Michelle Grady and 58-year-old Monty Parkhurst, according to officials.

They may be driving a silver 1997 Oldsmobile, with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions for the people involved:

Fallon Wells

  • Age: 3
  • Height: 36 inches
  • Weight: 30 pounds
  • Eye: Blue
  • Hair: Blonde

Michelle Grady

  • Age: 54
  • Height: 5′10″
  • Weight: 165 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Blonde

Monty Parkhurst

  • Age: 58
  • Height: 5′11″
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Brown/Gray

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641.464.3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.

