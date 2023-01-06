Crash in southbound lanes on Hwy 52 at 19th St. NW cleared

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There was a crash in the southbound lanes on Highway 52 at 19th Street NW Friday morning.

Traffic was backed up from around 8 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. Only one lane was open, causing major traffic delays.

Emergency officials responded and cleared the scene.

There is no word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.