We get a break from the snow this weekend

Snow chances return late next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet weather pattern will settle in for the upcoming weekend and early next week. It’s been a very active weather pattern to start off 2023.

Wettest start to the year
Rochester has seen its wettest start to a new calendar year. Total liquid precipitation amounts at RST for January 1-4 amounted to 1.39″. This demolished the previous record of 0.96″ of liquid precipitation in 2000.

Snowfall amounts this season
Through Wednesday night, snowfall accumulations at RST were at 2.9″ for this system. This brought our season snowfall amounts up to 27.7″. We have more than doubled the snowfall amount through this date last year! We’re well on our way to reaching the seasonal average snowfall amount which is right around 50″.

Friday's forecast
Friday: High temperatures will be in the upper teens with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph. Patchy AM fog is likely with clearing skies through the day.

Friday night: Overnight lows will drop into the lower single digits with mainly clear skies. Wind chills will drop below 0° into Saturday morning.

January Temperature Outlooks:

Temperature outlooks
We’re next expecting a “big cool-down” anytime soon. Current long-range guidance is suggest above-seasonal average high temperatures through the 18-19th. High temperatures could be in the upper 20s and 30s which would be close to 8-12 degrees above average. We’re heading into what is supposed to be the coldest period of the calendar year and temperatures will be fairly warm.

7-day forecast
Dry conditions are expected into the middle of next week. Our next weather-maker is on track to impact the upper Midwest by late next week. That will be our next snow chance across the region. Enjoy the quiet weather!

Nick

