Snow Ending Today; Cold Weekend Sunshine Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow is tapering off this afternoon as the huge, slow-moving storm system impact that spent three days in the region, bringing freezing rain and snow to our area is now moving away to the east. We’ll have a couple of brief, light snow showers in the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures, meanwhile, will continue to slowly fall as colder air arrives from Canada. Expect temperatures to drop through the 20s, reaching the teens during the evening hours. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

Snow chances will taper off early in the afternoon with cold clouds cover hanging around for the rest of the day. (KTTC)

Temps will fall from the teens this evening to the single digits later tonight. (KTTC)

Clouds will gradually clear off tonight with areas of fog developing late. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits with light west winds.

We have an eight inch surplus in snowfall for the winter at this point. (KTTC)

After the fog lifts Friday in the mid-morning hours, we’ll have mostly sunny skies across the area. The sunshine won’t do much for our temperatures, however, as high temperatures will only climb to around 20 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be light, coming from the west ahead of high pressure.

We'll enjoy sunshine and peaceful conditions this weekend with light winds and seasonably chilly temps. (KTTC)

The weekend looks bright and peaceful, but seasonably chilly. We’ll have abundant sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 20s and light northeast winds. Sunday will be slightly warmer with afternoon readings reaching the mid-20s. Winds again will be light, coming from the southwest with partly sunny skies in the area.

Quiet weather will continue for the weekend into early next week. The next chance for snow may be in the second half of the upcoming week. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Monday with highs around 30 degrees with mainly mid-20s for high temperatures for the rest of the upcoming week. There will be a chance for some light snow next Thursday and again late in the following weekend with sunshine in store for the rest of the days.

Temps will be seasonably cold for the next week or more with no signs of Arctic air in our future over the next ten days. (KTTC)

