KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s an all-you-can-eat shrimp boil coming up Sunday, January 15 in Kasson. It’s being held at Chaotic Good Brewing Co. in Kasson. That’s 202 2nd Ave. SW, Kasson, MN.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. You can get those here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.