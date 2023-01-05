Pitch Night is January 11 in Rochester

Pitch Night, Rochester
Pitch Night, Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is invited to attend the free Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night on January 11. The public will help determine which events, activities or programs will be funded.

Up to $25,000 total will be up for grabs in the competition.

Pitch Night is free to attend, though tickets are limited.

For more information on Pitch Night and to claim tickets click here.

