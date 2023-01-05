Pitch Night is January 11 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is invited to attend the free Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night on January 11. The public will help determine which events, activities or programs will be funded.

Up to $25,000 total will be up for grabs in the competition.

Pitch Night is free to attend, though tickets are limited.

