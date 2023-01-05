Pine Island Winter Fest returns this month

snow
snow(PxHere)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For over a decade, Pine Island has celebrated the Winter Festival on the last Saturday of January.

Pine Island’s 2023 Winter Fest, organized by the Image Committee, will be held on January 28, 2023 with a variety of activities across the community all day long.

There will be skiing, snowshoeing, skating, sledding, and much more.

Further information will be posted to its, Facebook page.

Below is a full list of events and activities.

