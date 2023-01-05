One taken to hospital after Heroin overdose

Police lights
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First responders saved another life Wednesday after a heroin overdose in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department, it was called to a home on the 3000 block of Appleton Lane Northwest around 12:30 p.m.

A woman said she and her boyfriend were asleep when she awoke to a loud snoring noise. That is when she realized her boyfriend, a 47-year-old man, wasn’t breathing and she called 9-1-1.

She started CPR until first responders arrived.

Police said the Rochester Fire Department used Narcan to revive the man.

He was then transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Saint Marys Hospital.

