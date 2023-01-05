Olmsted-Rochester K-9s join Midwest Access

Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement
Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted-Rochester K-9 Foundation is an organization that helps local police K-9s.

The foundation has a new calendar out, that is helping raise money for the foundations. Jill Wilson is a volunteer with the Olmsted-Rochester K-9 Foundation she joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the foundation that has been in existence since 2014.

All money raised by this foundation stays local.

Check out calendar here.

Learn more here.

