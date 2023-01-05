Olmsted-Rochester K-9s join Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted-Rochester K-9 Foundation is an organization that helps local police K-9s.

The foundation has a new calendar out, that is helping raise money for the foundations. Jill Wilson is a volunteer with the Olmsted-Rochester K-9 Foundation she joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the foundation that has been in existence since 2014.

All money raised by this foundation stays local.

