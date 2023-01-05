Morning snow today; sunshine returns Friday

Temps will tumble today and remain seasonably cold through the weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that has been producing wintry precipitation for most of the week is slowly pulling away to the east, but bands of light snow continue to impact the area today. We’ll have off-and-on light snow throughout the morning with just enough accumulation to keep roads slick. Expect less than an inch of snowfall during the morning and midday hours. Temperatures, meanwhile, will slowly drop as colder air flows into the region from the northern Plains, falling from the upper 20s to the low 20s through the course of the day. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens for the most part. Clouds will gradually clear off tonight with areas of dense fog developing late. Some freezing fog may lead to slippery patches of roads and streets late in the night as well. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits with light west winds.

We'll have morning snow with gray skies and falling temps.
We'll have morning snow with gray skies and falling temps.(KTTC)

After the dense fog lifts early Friday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day, but temperatures won’t warm much during the day. Expect high temperatures around 20 degrees with light west winds.

The weekend looks bright and peaceful, but seasonably chilly. We’ll have abundant sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 20s and light northeast winds. Sunday will be slightly warmer with afternoon readings reaching the mid-20s. Winds again will be light, coming from the southwest with partly sunny skies in the area.

After today's light snow, we'll have dry weather for several days. Cold sunshine is in store...
After today's light snow, we'll have dry weather for several days. Cold sunshine is in store for the weekend.(KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Monday with highs around 30 degrees with mainly mid-20s for high temperatures for the rest of the upcoming week. There will be a chance for some light snow next Thursday and again late during the following weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the bulk of the week.

Temps will be seasonably cold, mainly in the 20s, for the next week.
Temps will be seasonably cold, mainly in the 20s, for the next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Clearing sidewalks in Rochester
Breaking down Rochester’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man arraigned in murder of woman found in ditch

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
Snowfall forecast
Light snow is likely through Thursday
Snowfall continues overnight
KTTC WX - Snow overnight
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Light Snow Continues Until Early Thursday; Tranquil Weekend Sunshine is Ahead