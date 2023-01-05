Morning snow today; sunshine returns Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that has been producing wintry precipitation for most of the week is slowly pulling away to the east, but bands of light snow continue to impact the area today. We’ll have off-and-on light snow throughout the morning with just enough accumulation to keep roads slick. Expect less than an inch of snowfall during the morning and midday hours. Temperatures, meanwhile, will slowly drop as colder air flows into the region from the northern Plains, falling from the upper 20s to the low 20s through the course of the day. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens for the most part. Clouds will gradually clear off tonight with areas of dense fog developing late. Some freezing fog may lead to slippery patches of roads and streets late in the night as well. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits with light west winds.

We'll have morning snow with gray skies and falling temps. (KTTC)

After the dense fog lifts early Friday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day, but temperatures won’t warm much during the day. Expect high temperatures around 20 degrees with light west winds.

The weekend looks bright and peaceful, but seasonably chilly. We’ll have abundant sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 20s and light northeast winds. Sunday will be slightly warmer with afternoon readings reaching the mid-20s. Winds again will be light, coming from the southwest with partly sunny skies in the area.

After today's light snow, we'll have dry weather for several days. Cold sunshine is in store for the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Monday with highs around 30 degrees with mainly mid-20s for high temperatures for the rest of the upcoming week. There will be a chance for some light snow next Thursday and again late during the following weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the bulk of the week.

Temps will be seasonably cold, mainly in the 20s, for the next week. (KTTC)

