Mayor Norton to host 2023 State of the City event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 State of the City will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

It will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

Mayor Norton, joined by City, County, and School District leaders, will provide comments on goals and ambitions for the new year. The State of the City will also include the City’s 2022 Year in Review video which highlights accomplishments and significant moments of the organization over the past year.

“I encourage the community to join me for this event,” Mayor Kim Norton said. “The focus of this year’s State of the City will be on how we work together to create a vision for Rochester. We have so much to look forward to and opportunities to work on together.”

The event is open to the public. A breakfast buffet will be available at 7:15 a.m. for $15.

Please RSVP here by Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The 2023 State of the City will be recorded and available via the City’s website after the event.

