Eight ideas to keep you active this Winter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (KTTC) – The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is sharing ideas on what you can do outside this Winter.
UW-La Crosse professor of Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation (RMTR) Laurie Harmon, with the help of RMTR faculty and staff, provided a list of outdoor things to do in winter.
- Take an awe walk. Walk in nature, but set an intention at the start of the walk to turn your attention outward toward your natural surroundings.
- Go sledding or snowtubing. All you need is a big hill and something to slide on! Try a regular sled, inner tube, an inflatable sled called an air board, or a toboggan that holds 7-8 people.
- Explore ice caves and formations. Add some purpose to your hike by looking for an ice cave.
- Enjoy cross-country skiing.
- Elevate your hike with snowshoes or crampons.
- Catch some fish. You can’t be called a true Wisconsinite without having tried ice fishing.
- Climb on ice. Imagine yourself climbing a giant ice wall with ice picks and crampons.
- Try a fat tire bike, riding on snow.
Get more ideas here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.