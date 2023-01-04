Winneshiek County authorities offer voluntary registry to help residents with mental health, special needs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winneshiek County authorities are working to ensure those who need extra care in a crisis receive that assistance.

A press release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday announced authorities are launching a voluntary registry service for residents to provide helpful information about mental health or special needs of people.

That information may be helpful in the event of an emergency or law enforcement response.

Families who care for a loved one with additional needs may wish to fill out a registry form.

Authorities say the info will be confidential and managed through the 911 Dispatch Center.

You may find that registry form here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.