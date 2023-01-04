Rochester man arraigned in murder of woman found in ditch

Mustafa Bush
Mustafa Bush(Olmsted County)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman found in a ditch was arraigned Wednesday.

Mustafa Bush, 39, made his appearance in a Rochester court room where the state wanted a $10 million cash bond and the judge set it at $3 million.

Bush is accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Robinson’s body was found in a ditch on West River Road NW by a woman walking her dog on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson and Bush were acquaintances.

Bush had been previously convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006. He along with Parnell Johnson and Audumn Richardson were convicted in the shooting death of Cory Richardson. Richardson was 25 years old at the time.

Bush completed the detention portion of his prison sentence in March 2020, which was 14 years. He was on supervised release until 2027.

According to a GoFundMe created by the family, Robinson leaves behind three children, a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Kimberly Ann Robinson
Kimberly Ann Robinson(KTTC)

Bush’s next court date is to be determined.

RELATED: Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Clearing sidewalks in Rochester
Breaking down Rochester’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance
jack-knifed semi
Eastbound Hwy 14 near Lewiston reopened after jack-knifed semi

Latest News

Rochester Restaurant Week
Experience Rochester presents Rochester Restaurant Week
Radon Testing
Olmsted County Public Health reminds residents to test home for radon
Mayo Clinic Blood Center Releases Plea for O- Blood
Mayo Clinic in urgent need for O- blood types
Missing 17-year-old from Marshall, Minnesota.
17-year-old girl reported as runaway from Marshall