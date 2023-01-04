Rochester man arraigned in murder of woman found in ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman found in a ditch was arraigned Wednesday.

Mustafa Bush, 39, made his appearance in a Rochester court room where the state wanted a $10 million cash bond and the judge set it at $3 million.

Bush is accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Robinson’s body was found in a ditch on West River Road NW by a woman walking her dog on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson and Bush were acquaintances.

Bush had been previously convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006. He along with Parnell Johnson and Audumn Richardson were convicted in the shooting death of Cory Richardson. Richardson was 25 years old at the time.

Bush completed the detention portion of his prison sentence in March 2020, which was 14 years. He was on supervised release until 2027.

According to a GoFundMe created by the family, Robinson leaves behind three children, a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Kimberly Ann Robinson (KTTC)

Bush’s next court date is to be determined.

