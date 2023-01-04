Paws and Claws Pet of the week: “Blueberry”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday, we were introduced to Blueberry.

Blueberry is a 3-month-old brown tabby, spayed female who is one of a litter of five kittens found on a property in rural Preston. Their mother was badly injured and had to be euthanized, so the property owner bottle-fed the kittens for a while until he could bring them to the shelter.

Paws and Claws sent them to a foster home where they got lots of love, and they returned to the shelter on Monday and became available for adoption.

Three of the kittens have already been adopted, leaving Blueberry and her “twin” sister Cherry as the last two who are waiting for a forever home or homes.

Here is Blueberry’s bio:

Mew! I’m a sweet little muffin called Blueberry. I’m the smallest of five “fruit” kittens who were found by a Preston man when we were so tiny that he took us home to bottle feed us. Our mama was injured quite badly and had to be put to sleep. After we were big enough, we came to Paws and Claws, and then we went to a foster home in mid-October. My foster mom said that when she got me, I was the only one who was a bottle feeder. I did not want to give it up, and I went through four bottle nipples because I chewed on them. I swallowed the last one before foster mom noticed. That’s it! No more bottles for me! Just so you know, I like soft food much better than hard food. I’m mellower than my brother and sisters. Sometimes I liked sitting on a lap rather than playing with the others. Like my sister Cherry, I’m a brown tabby girl, and she’s my best friend. It would be like the “Cherry on top” if we could be adopted together. I’ll be so “berry” happy if I can be your Blueberry girl and have Cherry for my forever sister!

