NFL injury prompts reminders on CPR training

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday’s scary situation at the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengal’s game in Ohio resulted in football player Damar Hamlin collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, CPR had to be performed on the field.

A life-threatening emergency can happen anywhere, thankfully Hamlin is still alive, although he is currently in critical condition, this serves as a good reminder as to why CPR training is so important.

When it comes to a life-threatening emergency, every second counts. CPR training provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to stay calm in a medical emergency. According to American Hearts Association, 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital each year.

“The number one reason why an adult collapsed is due to a cardiac event and so this is something everyone can do very easily. It’s something eight-year-old can do, it’s something that children can learn,” Rochester Athletic Club aquatic director Whitney Beneditti said.

The act of CPR will prolong the life of the heart by circulating oxygen rich blood throughout the body, brain and vital organs.

“Until an AED arrives to stabilize the internal electrical system and its still buying time until the paramedics can get there and get that person to the hospital and the resources they are requiring,” Beneditti said.

Another aspect to saving someone’s life is operating an automated external defibrillator, also known as an AED.

“They are meant to be accessible by the public, it may be by a security station just because it might be the only one in the building. It would be good to know where your AED is located and who is trained in your facility to use it and if not, they are every simple instruction so you turn it on and it will tell you want to do,” Beneditti said.

If you are not officially trained in CPR and find yourself in an emergency situation, you can still act under the good samaritan law which is applied in all 50 states.

“They all say the same thing, that if you’re acting in good faith, if you’re doing the best that you can do in the moment to help preserve somebody’s life, that’s sufficient,” Beneditti said.

CPR certifications are good for two years with most governing agencies, it’s important to keep these up to date because your physical knowledge and skills are only good for about three to six months after you take the class.

