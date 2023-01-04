Meet Olivia Prondzinski on Midwest Access

Olivia Prondzinski
Olivia Prondzinski
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olivia Prondzinski is a multimedia journalist at KTTC. She joined the station in November 2022.

Prondzinski recently graduated from Winona State University with a bachelor’s in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. During her time at WSU, she was a news reporter for The Winonan, the student run newspaper on campus, and worked at the campus radio station, KQAL 89.5. Prondzinski also interned at HBC TV 25 in Winona, where she covered local high school and college sports.

Prondzinski is originally from Kenosha, Wis. and attended a mass communication academy for high school, where she first found her passion for journalism. In her free time, Prondzinski enjoys spending time with family and friends.

