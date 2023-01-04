Mayo Clinic in urgent need for O- blood types

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is putting out a plea, urging O- blood donors to schedule an appointment.

As the holiday season wraps up, the O- blood supply has run low. With breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, bad weather, vacations and hectic holiday schedules, people have donated less frequently while the need for blood products has remained consistent.

According to the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, it has appointment times open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and all throughout next week.

Although O- blood is the most immediate need today, life-saving blood products of all types are used in everyday patient care.

With scheduled appointments only guidelines in place, you can schedule your blood donation appointment by calling (507) 284-4475. There are many same-day appointments available if you are not able to schedule your donation in advance.

Here’s where you can donate blood:

Downtown:

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center’s location on the main floor of the Hilton Building is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saint Marys Campus:

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center’s location at Joseph M-86 is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can learn more about the Blood Donor Program here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.