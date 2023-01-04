Light Snow Today and Tonight; Cold Sunshine This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow continues to fall across the area today as the same storm system that’s been plaguing the region for the past couple of days slowly pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect occasional light snow throughout the day with a few sprinkles or pockets of drizzle at times. An inch or two of wet snow accumulation is possible with temperatures holding nearly steady in the low 30s and a light north breeze.

We'll have periods of light snow today with an inch or two of accumulation. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional light snow tonight as well with an additional inch or two of accumulation. The highest totals overall locally will be north and west of Rochester. Much lighter snowfall will take place in northeast Iowa. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s with light north winds.

Snowfall totals today today, tonight, and early Thursday will generally be on the light side locally. The heaviest amounts will be northwest of Rochester. (KTTC)

Slippery road conditions will be more prevalent in the western and northwestern parts of the area today and this evening. Two or more inches of accumulation can be expected. (KTTC)

The storm system will finally make its way out of our area on Thursday. Light snow will taper off in the mid-morning with mostly cloudy skies although a few locations may be lucky enough to enjoy some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees with a brisk northwest breeze.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine with just a few clouds on Friday with just a hint of a westerly breeze. Temperatures will be quite a bit colder than the previous several days, however, as Canadian air settles into the region. Expect afternoon highs in the low seasonably cold 20s.

The weekend will feature more of that tranquil weather with cold sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 20s Saturday afternoon with mid-20s in store for Sunday.

We'll have snow chances today and tonight with colder, sunnier weather this weekend. (KTTC)

Temperatures will reach the upper 20s from Monday through next Wednesday with the help of some January sunshine. A weak disturbance may bring some rain and snow showers to the area next Thursday before sunshine returns on Friday and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temps will be slightly colder this weekend. Readings will be near 30 degrees through much of next week. (KTTC)

