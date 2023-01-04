Light snow is likely through Thursday

Minor accumulations are expected
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our active weather pattern will continue for at least one more night and morning. Light snow will continue to spread across SE MN and NE IA through Thursday morning.

Recent Snowfall Reports:

Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals(KTTC)

Here’s a glimpse at some recent snowfall reports across Minnesota. Snowfall totals up near Minneapolis ranged from 8-12″ across the metro. Apple Valley and Northfield, both have reached 12″ of snowfall in the last 24 hours. We received some reports from Goodhue County of accumulations reaching near 5-7″ of snow just overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Most reports across SE MN ranged from 1-2″ of snow for January 3rd.

Rochester snow
Rochester snow(KTTC)

Our snowfall for the month has reached 2.1″ of snow as of January 3rd. Our seasonal amounts in Rochester are now at 26.9″ which is 8.0″ above average. Through this date last year, we were only at 13.7″ of snowfall.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

This current system will continue to linger across the area into Thursday morning. Another 1-2″ of snowfall will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday. This will get the complete storm total for snowfall near 3-4″ for Rochester.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

After Thursday, quiet conditions will settle in. There could be a minor system Sunday producing some flurries, but other than that, we are dry through the middle of next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures are expected this weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures are possible Monday through Wednesday of next week.

