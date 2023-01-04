James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72

FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the chain, has died at the age of 72.(Mike Mozart / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72.

Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.

The idea for Dave & Buster’s was born in the late 1970s when Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas near a business operated by David Corriveau that offered entertainment and games for adults, according to the company’s website. The pair teamed up to open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982 and the business has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.

____

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

____

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Corley’s home in east Dallas Monday and found a man with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” who was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Dallas Police Department declined to name the victim in the shooting, citing a policy against identifying people who may have died by suicide. Officers are continuing to investigate the death.

Corley’s daughter, Kate Corley, confirmed his death to WFAA-TV but asked for privacy for her family. She told the broadcaster that Corley recently suffered a stroke that “caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about Corley’s death Wednesday. The office told the Dallas Morning News Tuesday evening that his death is still being examined.

Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.

