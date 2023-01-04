Experience Rochester presents Rochester Restaurant Week

Rochester Restaurant Week
Rochester Restaurant Week(Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday the new Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene.

According to Experience Rochester, it will be from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, where more than 30 participating restaurants will feature promotional lunch and dinner menus including two or three course prix fixe meals with special pricing.

Dine-in and carryout options will be available.

A list of participating restaurants and their Rochester Restaurant Week menus can be found here.

“We’re excited to launch Rochester Restaurant Week and showcase the city’s wonderful and diverse dining options,” Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester said. “This is a great way to encourage people to come out and taste a new dish at their favorite restaurant and try new restaurants they haven’t been to yet. I encourage residents and visitors to take part in this special week and support our restaurant community.”

