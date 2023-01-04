A Chair Affair returns to Rochester

A Chair Affair
A Chair Affair(A Chair Affair)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester joined Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss its event, A Chair Affair.

A Chair Affair is returning to the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This is said to be Rochester’s most prestigious black-tie social event, selling out over 500 tickets each year. It has raised millions of dollars for Rochester youth in need.

The event includes entertainment, scrupulously curated VIP benefits, an epicurean menu by J. Powers, extraordinary luxury auction packages, and the gala’s namesake, artisan-made chairs.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring community members.

More information on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Clearing sidewalks in Rochester
Breaking down Rochester’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man arraigned in murder of woman found in ditch

Latest News

Blueberry
Paws and Claws Pet of the week: “Blueberry”
Kim Robinson
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
Mason City police investigating armed robbery at Casey’s
Mason City police investigating armed robbery at Casey’s
Rochester Restaurant Week
Experience Rochester presents Rochester Restaurant Week