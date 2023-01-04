A Chair Affair returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester joined Midwest Access Wednesday to discuss its event, A Chair Affair.

A Chair Affair is returning to the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This is said to be Rochester’s most prestigious black-tie social event, selling out over 500 tickets each year. It has raised millions of dollars for Rochester youth in need.

The event includes entertainment, scrupulously curated VIP benefits, an epicurean menu by J. Powers, extraordinary luxury auction packages, and the gala’s namesake, artisan-made chairs.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring community members.

