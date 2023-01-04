17-year-old girl reported as runaway from Marshall

Missing 17-year-old from Marshall, Minnesota.
Missing 17-year-old from Marshall, Minnesota.(Storyblocks)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST
MARSHALL, Minn. (KTTC) – A 17-year-old girl from Marshall, Minnesota was reported as a runaway on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Angelica Olivia Martin recently immigrated to the United States and had previously told her family that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend, who is believed to be in Alabama.

Martin’s family does not know her boyfriend’s name, only that he had immigrated to the US shortly before Angelica.

She was seen getting into a small compact car on Monday wearing blue jeans and a long jean jacket. Martin is white and is 4′8″ and weighs 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Angelica does not have a cell phone.

No photo was available.

