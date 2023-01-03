Winneshiek County law enforcement offering voluntary registry service

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, and Decorah Police Department are now offering a voluntary registry service for residents of Winneshiek County.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, this confidential registry is intended to provide helpful information about mental health or other special needs of residents in Winneshiek County that will assist law enforcement and other emergency services. 

This is a collaborative registry that will be shared and managed by Winneshiek County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center. All information entered will be kept confidential.

Registration form can be found here.

