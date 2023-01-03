Think Bank promotes Becky Wendland to new Chief Technology & Innovation Officer role

Becky Wendland
Becky Wendland(Think Bank)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Think Bank announced the promoted Becky Wendland to the newly-created role of Chief Technology & Innovation Officer.

Wendland is a transformational business strategist and people leader who has been with Think since 2012. In her new role as CTIO, she will help bring innovation to life for Think’s customers by leading efforts to further advance the organization’s technology infrastructure and digital banking capabilities.

Wendland’s most recent role at Think was Vice President of Business Solutions, and she previously served as a Digital Banking Manager.

This promotion is part of a restructuring of the technology and operations teams at Think following the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Schaefer on January 1.

“I am thrilled about this new opportunity and what it means for Think and our customers. It’s exciting to put innovation at the forefront in every aspect of our business: technology, customer care, the products and services we offer, and the ways we work,” Wendland said. “This focus on innovation will only make us better for our customers, employees, and communities!”

