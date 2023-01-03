Some sidewalks, roadways in downtown Rochester closing due to falling ice

A sidewalk closed sign in
A sidewalk closed sign in(WECT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Works will be completely closing roadway and sidewalk along 1st Avenue SW from Center St to Peace Plaza Tuesday due to hazardous weather conditions.

The closure will continue through Wednesday. Access to Marriot will be maintained from 2nd Street SW.

Sidewalk will be restricted to direct pedestrians away from areas where falling ice has taken place.

This unscheduled closure is due to weather-related hazard conditions.

