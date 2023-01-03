Rochester Diversity Council puts on MLK youth poetry contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Diversity Council is calling for students to embrace their inner poet. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the council is putting on an MLK youth poetry contest.

Each participant will use the following quote to inspire a piece of poetry:

“People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”

Winners will be chosen from three age groups including grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Prizes will be awarded for each level and the winners will be invited to read their work at the annual MLK Breakfast on Monday, January 16.

The deadline for the contest is Friday, January 6. You can enter the contest here.

