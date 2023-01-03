Rochester Diversity Council puts on MLK youth poetry contest

MLK Day poetry contest
MLK Day poetry contest(MGN)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Diversity Council is calling for students to embrace their inner poet. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the council is putting on an MLK youth poetry contest.

Each participant will use the following quote to inspire a piece of poetry:

“People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”

Winners will be chosen from three age groups including grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

Prizes will be awarded for each level and the winners will be invited to read their work at the annual MLK Breakfast on Monday, January 16.

The deadline for the contest is Friday, January 6. You can enter the contest here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Darin Finley
Austin woman killed in hit and run, suspect arrested
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man

Latest News

Power outage
Power restored for more than 800 customers in Wabasha County
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Exploring topics for new session.
Lawmakers state priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session
Frequent winter weather requires the need to always be prepared, and is particularly true for...
MNDoT discusses 511, and how technology has changed how they handle snowstorms