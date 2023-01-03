Rochester Community Presbyterian Church donates $40K to Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community Presbyterian Church donated $40,000 to the Rochester Women’s Shelter and Support Center to purchase a used van.

According to the church, the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church, who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday.

The money will be used to purchase a van to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle. The church established a committee to decide how to use a part of the money Nelson donated to benefit the community. The church wanted to support issues that were important to Nelson.

Church committees are working on plans for the remaining money.

This is the church’s first official connection with the Women’s Shelter.

Jeannie Thompson, director of youth programming and community outreach at the women’s shelter, will speak about the center’s goals at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

The event is open to the public and will follow the worship service.

