Rain, snow, & sleet continue through Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our current weather-maker will continue to impact the region Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. A majority of the accumulations have already fallen, but we’re still expecting some accumulations through Wednesday.

Precip Forecast:

Precip type forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover around freezing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A light rain/snow mix and some sleet will be possible overnight. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Temperatures will drop through the day on Wednesday which should change our precip type to snow late Wednesday. A couple of inches of snow will be possible into Thursday morning.

Still, be cautious on the roads with some icy spots still being possible.

Snowfall Amounts:

Snowfall totals (KTTC)

We just missed out on really heavy snowfall with this system. Estimated snowfall totals stretching through Sioux Falls towards Minneapolis were anywhere from 5-22″. Snowfall totals near Sioux Falls ranged from 13-22″ with totals through Mankato and Minneapolis around 4-8″. Here in SE MN and NE IA our temperatures were right around freezing, which lead to the mix precipitation.

Precip amounts (KTTC)

As last checked, RST received 1.00″ of liquid precipitation. The general conversion from liquid to snow is a 10:1 ratio. That means for every 1″ of liquid precip equal 10 inches of snow. If temperatures would have been just 2-3 degrees cooler, we could have been looking at heavy snowfall!

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s late this week. High Saturday and Sunday will be around 20° with overnight lows in the middle teens. Quiet conditions should continue into early next week.

Nick

