Prices jump again at the pump

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Well we thought lower gas prices were becoming a trend across southeast Minnesota and north Iowa, but pain at the pump is back.

Overnight some gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around twenty cents and the prices might start going back up again.

Nationwide prices are up fifty cents over the past two weeks from coast to coast.

We spoke to the Petroleum Expert at GasBuddy on why prices are making another up-tick.

“The extreme arctic old caused many refiners, almost one and a half million barrels of refining capacity went off line because of the cold weather, but also because of China has announced intensions to reopen their economy and that boosted up the cost of oil and will likely boost consumption as the Chinese people can move around with no restrictions,” said Patrick DeHaan.

DeHaan added that in Rochester prices run higher than some surrounding cities due to a lack of competition in the market. The cheapest gas in Rochester is $2.99 on the south end of town at Fleet Farm.

