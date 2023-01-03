Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery suspect, MPD says.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Police arrested a clerk at a Louisiana Dollar General and charged him with manslaughter after they said he shot at an armed robber.

The Monroe Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store Monday for a shooting.

An armed robbery reportedly took place, and the store clerk shot at the suspect. KNOE reports the suspect and another customer were shot.

Police said the armed robbery suspect was found lying in a pile of money he allegedly took from the store. He was taken by an ambulance and later died from his injuries.

The customer who was also shot was treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said the store clerk, Rafus Alexander, said he locked the store and left after the incident took place.

He then went to the Monroe Police Department where police said he gave a statement.

After his arrest, police said Alexander told them he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled his gun out to rob the store.

Police said Alexander also told them he only shot at the suspect and did not know he had hit him as the suspect ran.

Alexander said this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since August, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Darin Finley
Austin woman killed in hit and run, suspect arrested
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man

Latest News

jack-knifed semi
Eastbound Hwy 14 near Lewiston reopened after jack-knifed semi
Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up
Voluntary registry service for residents of Winneshiek County.
Winneshiek County law enforcement offering voluntary registry service
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt