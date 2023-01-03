Man injured in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating after a shooting left one man injured Monday.

According to MCPD, on Monday around 12:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and person needing medical attention in the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue.

The first arriving officer found a male who had sustained two gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived on scene, provided treatment and transported the male to Mercy One North Iowa.

According to authorities, an investigation into the shooting led to the location of the scene in the 300 block of 1st Street SW.

Officers were reportedly able to collect evidence there and get statements from witnesses who were in the area at the time.

MCPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation and MCPD is asking anyone with information or witnesses who may have been driving by at the time of the incident to call Mason City Police Department. They can be connected to Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen by calling 641-421-3636.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Mason City Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.