Power restored for more than 800 customers in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Power was restored just after 11 a.m. for more than 800 customers in Wabasha County.

There was a reported 829 customers without power in the Wabasha County area at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Xcel Energy’s Electric Outage Map, the locations impacted included Hammond, Zumbro Falls, Lake City, Oak Center, Rochester, Mazeppa and Millville.

Xcel Energy sent out crews who worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

