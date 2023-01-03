MnDOT preps for upcoming snow and ice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is gearing up for a busy couple of days as our latest round of winter weather arrives.

MnDOT officials shared what it is doing to get area highways ready for the snow and ice.

Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm in the MnDOT garage as it prepares for another winter storm.

MnDOT plows (KTTC)

Plow operators are busy getting their trucks and equipment ready and say it’s still a bit of a waiting game.

MnDOT says the current plan is to pre-treat roads with a brine and apply some rock salt in a few places.

Then plow drivers will make adjustments as needed depending on the exact precipitation that falls.

Operators will work 12-hour shifts until the roads are back to normal.

“Just waiting to see what arrives,” MnDOT Spokesperson Mike Dougherty said. “There’s that volatility they were talking about depending on the line, will there be ice or snow? And our folks are ready. We make a lot of brine and then we tanker it down to other truck stations like Preston. Just putting that down, little drizzles on the road, especially on areas where drivers need to stop or slow down like a travel ramp or a bridge deck, maybe on a curve on a road.”

Dougherty wants to remind drivers to slow down and give extra room to snowplows on the road.

Friendly reminder, never use cruise control and always have your headlights on for safety.

You can keep an eye on road conditions before you head out by going to MN-511.

