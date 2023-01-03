Lawmakers state priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The start of the Minnesota 2023 legislative session is upon us. The Minnesota Legislature will convene at noon Tuesday.

With the historic $17.6 billion surplus, some potential hot-button topics will be codifying reproductive rights into Minnesota state law, legalizing recreational marijuana, and tax relief.

Rochester lawmakers spoke about what they believe should be top priorities for this session. They both say the main job of this session will be to craft a budget that keeps state government operating for the next two years.

“The need is much greater for this tax relief, so I’ll really be focused on these surplus dollars back into Minnesotans pockets because that’s where its greatly needed,” Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said.

Legalizing recreational marijuana has been a huge topic in Minnesota since July, when lawmakers accidentally passed a bill resulting in edibles being legal. Nelson says she hopes such a law is not passed prematurely.

“I think it’s definitely something that needs to be discussed with full open, full debate which is in much contrast with how the edibles were addressed this past session,” Senator Nelson said.

Representative Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) says she has no doubt the House will pass another marijuana legalization bill with the Senate in DFL hands.

“It will be a comprehensive bill and one that will probably make quite a few committees stops for that reason, it’s going to have a lot of aspects to it, and I think the chances of passing that and it becoming law are very good this year,” Liebling said.

Liebling says one of her top priorities for this session is protecting reproductive rights in Minnesota.

“The election showed us that Minnesotans really want the freedom to make their own reproductive choices to be protected so that’s going to be really the first thing that we are going to take up in my committee,” Liebling said.

It’s important to remember any bills that were not passed in the last session and want to be perused in the future will have to start over in this new session.

